Image Source : VIDEO GRAB WATCH: Gas balloons explode during PM Modi's birthday celebrations in Chennai, over 30 BJP workers injured

Over 30 BJP workers sustained minor injuries after helium balloons exploded during PM Modi's birthday celebrations on 17th September, in Chennai. The event was conducted by BJP farmer association functionary near Chennai’s Ambattur.

As many as 2,000 gas balloons were to be flown in sky. According to reports, the organisers used fireworks to welcome Muthurama, deputy leader of the agricultural team when a spark from fireworks resulted in explosion of gas-filled balloons. People standing near the balloons suffered burn injuries. All of the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“At least 100 people were gathered at Padavattamman Koil street at Padi to welcome one Muthuraman, who is the BJP farmer association functionary. The people were holding hundreds of balloons filled with hydrogen gas. They were planning to release 2000 balloons into the air, but did not get permission from the police,” The Indian Express quoted Porkodi, Inspector of Korattur police station as saying.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Over 30 BJP workers sustained minor injuries as helium balloons exploded during PM Modi's birthday celebrations on 17th September, in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/DnDIkx35YS — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage