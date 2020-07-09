Image Source : TWITTER/@NEETAS11 Portion of ceiling collapses at Finance Ministry office in North Block, one injured

A person was injured as part of the ceiling at Finance Ministry's North Block office collapsed on Wednesday. Finance Ministry office on the second floor of the North Block collapsed in the early hours on Wednesday afternoon.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the staffers of Finance Ministry can be seen helping their colleague who appears to have been injured because of the fallen debris. The damaged office furniture can be seen in the video.

Roof collapse in one section of #northblock - finance ministry. One injured. pic.twitter.com/dODHnUU3Nr — Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) July 9, 2020

The Delhi Police and fire services department said that they were not informed of the incident.

