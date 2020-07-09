Thursday, July 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Portion of ceiling collapses at Finance Ministry office in North Block, one injured

Portion of ceiling collapses at Finance Ministry office in North Block, one injured

A person was injured as part of the ceiling at Finance Ministry's North Block office collapsed on Wednesday. Finance Ministry office on the second floor of the North Block collapsed in the early hours on Wednesday afternoon.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 09, 2020 20:33 IST
Portion of ceiling collapses at Finance Ministry office in North Block, one injured
Image Source : TWITTER/@NEETAS11

Portion of ceiling collapses at Finance Ministry office in North Block, one injured

A person was injured as part of the ceiling at Finance Ministry's North Block office collapsed on Wednesday. Finance Ministry office on the second floor of the North Block collapsed in the early hours on Wednesday afternoon.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the staffers of Finance Ministry can be seen helping their colleague who appears to have been injured because of the fallen debris. The damaged office furniture can be seen in the video.

The Delhi Police and fire services department said that they were not informed of the incident. 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X