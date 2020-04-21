Video: Bihar Home Guard made to do sit-ups for stopping officer during lockdown

A Bihar agriculture officer has been caught on camera lambasting a home-guard who tried to stop his vehicle at a check-point and asked him to show a valid pass or id amid coronavirus lockdown. The incident took place in Bihar's Arariya district. Getting angry and feeling insulted after being stopped by a home-guard, the officer misused his power and position and punished the guard who was just performing his duty. He made him to do sit-ups and even asked to kneel down. In the video, the agriculture officer and another cop can be seen punishing the home-guard for stopping a senior officer and even threatening for sending him to jail.

The incident surfaced on a day when 16 new positive cases were reported in Bihar's Nalanda district. Already, two other districts including Munger and Siwan have a fair share of coronavirus cases. In total, there are over 100 COVID-19 cases that have been reported in the state so far while 2 people have succumbed and 42 have recovered.

Meanwhile speaking on the new coronavirus cases, Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said all the fresh cases -- seven females aged between 17 and 50 years, 10 males in the age group of 14 to 50 years -- were reported from Bihar Sharif, the headquarters of Nalanda district. Contact-tracing for the patients was on, Kumar said, adding that it was not immediately known how many of the patients were related to each other. The fresh cases took the number of COVID-19 patients in Nalanda, which is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district, to 28, placing it right after Siwan, which has reported 29 cases, the official said. This is the second-highest jump in the number of coronavirus cases in the state so far. On April 10, Siwan had reported 19 cases.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage