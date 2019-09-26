Video: 10-month-old baby rescued miraculously in Pune flood waters

Image Source : ANI 10-month-old, kin rescued from flood waters in Pune

A 10-month-old baby was miraculously rescued by a fire brigade team in Pune. The baby and his family were stranded in a flooded area caused due to heavy rains in Pune. The miraculous rescue was captured in a video. The infant was rescued using a life ring (plastic tube) through gushing water.

Five members of a family, including the child, were stuck outside their house in Parvati area near Mitra Mandal chowk on Wednesday after heavy rains pounded the city.

Maruti Devkule, a fire officer said: "We received a call that a family of five was stranded. On reaching there, we found that the family members were sitting on a water tank outside their house and there was a toddler among them,".

Devkule said he waded through the gushing water and rescued the child first. "After putting the baby in a basket, I kept it on a life ring and swam along with it towards safety," he added. Later, the child's parents and grandparents were also rescued. Pune witnessed intense heavy rainfall on Wednesday,

which caused flooding in several low-lying areas and claimed the lives of 12 people.

(With inputs from PTI)

