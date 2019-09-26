Pune: 7 killed in rain-related incidents; schools, colleges closed today

Image Source : PTI Seven killed in rain-related incidents in Pune

At least seven people have been reported dead in separate incidents caused by heavy rainfall in Pune. Constant heavy rains have caused flooding and wall collapse in different areas of Pune, a fire brigade official said on Thursday.

Five people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in wall collapse incidents on Wednesday night in Arneshwar area which was flooded after heavy downpour, chief fire officer Prashant Ranpise said.

Besides, one person was found dead in an inundated locality in Sahakar Nagar while another body was found in a car which was washed away near Sinhgad road, he said.

Several low-lying areas in and around Pune were flooded after heavy showers in the city on Wednesday.

Arneshwar area which was flooded after heavy showers, chief fire officer Prashant Ranpise said, without elaborating.

Besides, one person was found dead near a school in an inundated locality in Sahakar Nagar while another body was found in a car washed away near Sinhgad road, he said.

"So far, over 500 people have been rescued from various flooded areas where they were stranded after the heavy downpour," he said, adding that two persons from Arneshwar and one from Wanawdi area were reported missing.

Along with the fire brigade, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also engaged in rescuing people from various low-lying areas.

"Rain stopped on Thursday morning, but many houses and residential societies in low-lying areas were still inundated.

There were several reports of wall collapse and uprooting of trees in those places," another fire brigade official said.

A number of low-lying areas in and around Pune were flooded after heavy showers lashed the city on Wednesday. Water-logging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi, Ranpise said

Also Read | Pune: 4 dead in wall collapse due to heavy rainfall, more rains today