Vantara gets clean chit: What were the key findings of SIT repot and what did Supreme Court say? The Supreme Court held that Vantara received the animals "by rescuing them from various situations and housing them in the rescue centre for conservation and breeding programmes" through a complex multi-layered or multi-jurisdictional statutory approvals, procedure and documentation.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 15) cleared all allegations against zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre Vantara in Gujarat's Jamnagar following an SIT clean chit, saying that there was "no contravention of law". A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale took the SIT's report on record, besides noting the probe team's satisfaction with the compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.

Vantara, founded by Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and the Reliance Foundation, spans 3,000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex. The initiative includes a Centre for Elephants, which features advanced facilities such as state-of-the-art shelters, hydrotherapy pools, and a large elephant jacuzzi designed to treat arthritis. Additionally, the 650-acre Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre provides a haven for wild animals rescued from circuses and cramped zoos across India and the globe.

The Vantara ecosystem is home to over 200 elephants, 300+ big cats such as tigers, lions, jaguars, and leopards, over 300 herbivores like deer, and more than 1,200 reptiles, including crocodiles, snakes, and turtles, all of which have found a new lease on life.

What were the allegations against Vantara?

Two writ petitions were filed alleging illegalities and improprieties at Vantara (Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre & Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust), including accusations of smuggling, money laundering, and violations of statutory laws in sourcing animals.

The top court on August 25 constituted a four-member SIT headed by a former apex court judge while hearing two PILs alleging irregularities against Vantara on the basis of reports in the media and social media, besides complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

The probe panel comprised former top court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, former high court chief judge Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and former Indian Revenue Service officer Anish Gupta.

SIT Report: Key findings

The Supreme Court-appointed SIT probing the affairs of Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has given it a clean chit. The SIT coordinated with multiple Indian and international authorities, including the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Customs, and Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) bodies.

Multiple agencies examined records, affidavits, site visits, expert opinions, and personal hearings while investigating allegations related to animal acquisition, smuggling, money laundering, welfare, conservation, financial improprieties, and environmental concerns.

The SIT held no violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Recognition of Zoo Rules, 2009, CZA guidelines, Customs Act, 1962, Foreign Trade (Regulation and Development) Act, 1992, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, or the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

All acquisitions and imports were duly permitted and documented.

Vantara's facilities exceed prescribed benchmarks of welfare, husbandry, and veterinary care.

Mortality rates align with global zoological averages.

Certified by the Global Humane Society with the "Global Humane Certified Seal of Approval".

Claims of misuse of carbon credits, water, or money laundering were found to be baseless.

No irregular flows of funds or smuggling links were detected.

What did the Supreme Court say?

The SIT submitted its report in a "sealed cover", and on September 15, 2025, the Supreme Court accepted its recommendations and closed the case, which had been triggered by a public interest litigation filed on August 7, 2025, he pointed out.

The Supreme Court on Monday said there was "no contravention of law" while accepting a clean chit given by its special investigation team to Vantara. A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale took the SIT's report on record, besides noting the probe team's satisfaction with the compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.

"The Court has no hesitation in accepting the conclusion so drawn in the report. Thus, as no contravention of law has been reported by the SIT, the complaints, particularly those listed in Schedule A in the summary of the report, stand closed," the bench said.

Relying on the SIT report, the bench held that Vantara received the animals "by rescuing them from various situations and housing them in the rescue centre for conservation and breeding programmes" through a complex multi-layered or multi-jurisdictional statutory approvals, procedure and documentation.

"The imports of the animals have been made only after issuance of valid permits. Once the imports of animals is fully documented and supported by valid permits, it is not open for anyone to go beyond the said permits and to dispute the validity attached to such permits or official acts," the verdict held.

The bench observed the import clearance in India was after various checks and compliances regulated and enforced by multiple statutory authorities, as recorded by the SIT in the summary of the report.

"It is pertinent to mention that repeated inquiries into the affairs of Vantara pursuant to multiple complaints/petitions filed from time to time have culminated with findings of no violation of law whatsoever. Thus, there is apparently no merit in any of the allegations of animal smuggling or laundering," it added.

Court's directions

The apex court directed the proceedings of the report of the SIT to be re-sealed and kept confidential, but directed a "complete copy of the same" to be shared with Vantara, subject to an undertaking that it won't be disclosed to third parties.

The summary of the report, which is exhaustive in itself, as it does not carry comparable sensitiveness or attract the same degree of confidentiality, but provides a faithful account of the conclusions reached by the SIT, shall not be treated as confidential.

The complaints and petitions, including newspaper reports, articles, and catalogues, stood "duly investigated and closed".

All complaints or petitions mentioned in Schedule A stand closed.

⁠No further complaints on the same allegations will be entertained in any forum.

The top court directed Vantara and the authorities concerned to consider and implement the measures suggested by the SIT.

Vantara may pursue its legal remedies for the deletion of any offending publication or for any action against those responsible for the misinformation or for actions for defamation or private complaints under the BNS, 2023.

SIT members (except the serving IRS officer) were awarded an honorarium of Rs 9 lakh each for their work.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court accepted the SIT's findings, closed the cases, and barred repetitive litigation on the same issues. It also noted Vantara's welfare standards and conservation measures but cautioned against making unfounded allegations.

The verdict carries weight given the composition of the SIT, which included retired judges and senior officials. Justice J Chelameswar, a respected jurist known for his independent views, was part of the panel. Since the team has not found any evidence of wrongdoing, the outcome is expected to settle the case and put an end to further speculations.

