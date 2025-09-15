'Validation of truth,' says Vantara on Supreme Court clean chit in animal acquisition case Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court-appointed SIT gave a clean chit to Vantara. A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale took the SIT's report on record and observed the probe team's satisfaction on the compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.

Vantara, the animal rescue, care and rehabilitation initiative by the Reliance Foundation in Gujarat's Jamnagar, said on Monday that it welcomes the findings of the special investigation team (SIT), appointed by the Supreme Court, which was constituted to investigate allegations of unlawful animal procurement, mistreatment in captivity, and financial irregularities.

In a statement, Vantara said the SIT report has made it clear that the "doubts and allegations" raised against it "were without any basis". "The validation of the truth by the distinguished and widely respected members of the SIT is not just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself," it said.

Vantara further said that the SIT findings would give it the "strength and encouragement" to continue serving those who cannot speak for themselves "with humility and devotion". It also expressed its gratitude and assured everyone of its "lifelong commitment" to protecting and caring for animals and birds with compassion.

"Vantara has always been about love, compassion, and responsibility towards the voiceless among us," the statement read. "Every animal we rescue, every bird we heal, every life we save is a reminder that their well-being is not separate from our own — it is an inseparable part of the well-being of all humanity. When we care for animals, we are also caring for the soul of humanity."

Vantara also pledged its solidarity with the central and state governments, and all other stakeholders involved in animal care. "We affirm that Vantara will always be ready to work in close collaboration with them. Let’s together make Mother Earth a better place for all living beings," it said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court-appointed SIT gave a clean chit to Vantara. A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale took the SIT's report on record and observed the probe team's satisfaction on the compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.

The top court on August 25 constituted a four-member SIT headed by a former apex court judge while hearing two PILs alleging irregularities against Vantara based on reports in the media and social media besides complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

The probe panel comprised former top court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, former high court chief judge Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and former Indian Revenue Service officer Anish Gupta.

