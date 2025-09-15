Supreme Court clears Vantara of allegations, upholds its legal compliance in animal welfare efforts Over 2,000 animals, including elephants, big cats, herbivores, and reptiles, have been rescued and rehabilitated at Vantara, providing them a new lease on life.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has given a clean chit to Vantara, the animal rescue and rehabilitation initiative by the Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, Gujarat, following a review of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report. The SIT was established to investigate allegations of unlawful animal procurement, mistreatment in captivity, and financial irregularities. After a detailed examination, the Court concluded that Vantara is fully compliant with all relevant laws and regulations, dismissing claims of wrongdoing.

Vantara under scrutiny

The SIT was formed on August 25 to investigate the allegations raised by various NGOs, wildlife organisations, and media reports. The accusations centred on the illegal acquisition of animals, including elephants, and their substandard living conditions at Vantara's facilities. Additionally, concerns were raised about potential financial irregularities within the organisation.

However, the SIT report, reviewed by the Supreme Court bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale, found no evidence to substantiate these claims. The Court noted that authorities were satisfied with Vantara's adherence to compliance and regulatory measures. "Vantara is in strict compliance with laws; do not tarnish it," the bench remarked, urging that the initiative should not be discredited based on unfounded allegations.

Court cautions against unsubstantiated claims

The Court had previously dismissed a petition by C R Jaya Sukin, who sought the formation of a monitoring committee to oversee the return of captive elephants to their owners. The Supreme Court ruled that general, vague statements without substantial evidence could not be entertained, especially if the acquisition of animals was conducted legally.

About Vantara

Vantara, founded by Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and the Reliance Foundation, spans 3,000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex. The initiative includes a Centre for Elephants, which features advanced facilities such as state-of-the-art shelters, hydrotherapy pools, and a large elephant jacuzzi designed to treat arthritis. Additionally, the 650-acre Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre provides a haven for wild animals rescued from circuses and cramped zoos across India and the globe.

Today, the Vantara ecosystem is home to over 200 elephants, 300+ big cats such as tigers, lions, jaguars, and leopards, over 300 herbivores like deer and more than 1,200 reptiles including crocodiles, snakes and turtles, all of which have found a new lease on life.

Vantara remains a vital part of the Reliance Foundation’s efforts to support wildlife conservation and animal welfare, and the Supreme Court’s ruling further solidifies its position as a legally compliant and responsible entity.