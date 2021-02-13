No case of serious, severe Adverse event following immunization or death attributable to vaccination till date

Image Source : ANI No case of serious or severe Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) or death has been attributable to vaccination till date, says Health Ministry.

As vaccination against coronavirus continues to progress in the country, the Health Ministry on Saturday informed that no case of serious or severe Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) or death has been attributable to vaccination till date.

Deaths reported so far in cases where vaccination has been conducted to date is 27. There are 3 deaths reported in the past 24 hours who had taken vaccination at some point in time in the recent past, Health Ministry added.

On Saturday alone, 84,807 vaccinations (provisional figure) were completed till 6 pm.

The Health Ministry has also informed that the second dose of the vaccination started today (February 13) for the beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, India has vaccinated close to 80 lakh beneficiaries against COVID-19, the ministry said. Till 8 AM on February 13, a total of 79,67,647 beneficiaries have been administered shots under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

Out of these, 5,909,136 are healthcare workers and 2,058,511 are frontline workers. A total of 1,64,781 sessions have been conducted so far.

On day 28 (February 12) of the vaccination drive, 4,62,637 beneficiaries (healthcare workers- 94,160 and frontline workers- 3,68,477) were vaccinated across 10,411 sessions, the ministry said.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a consistent enhancement, it underlined. Eight states account for 60 per cent (59.

70 per cent) of the total beneficiaries vaccinated in India.



