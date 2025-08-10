Uttarakhand weather update: IMD issues orange and yellow alerts for several districts till August 14 Uttarakhand weather update: The Uttarkashi district administration is working tirelessly in the wake of the disaster. By August 11, around 20 people had been airlifted to the Matli helipad, where they received first aid before being escorted to safety.

Uttarakhand is bracing for a fresh spell of intense rainfall and thunderstorms as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues orange and yellow alerts for multiple districts from August 11 to 14. Authorities have intensified rescue and relief operations in disaster-hit areas while warning citizens of potential disruptions. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations in Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, and Champawat.

Weather warnings across several districts

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected in all districts of the state during this period.

Orange alert: Issued for extremely bad weather conditions, with potential road and rail closures, power outages, and significant disruption to daily life.

Yellow alert: Serves as an early caution for severe weather that could deteriorate further, impacting daily activities.

Rescue efforts in disaster-hit Uttarkashi

Meanwhile, the Uttarkashi district administration continues to aid those affected by the recent Dharali-Harsil disaster caused by heavy rains and a cloudburst. By 11:00 am on Sunday, 20 people were rescued and airlifted to Matli helipad, where they received first aid before being sent to safe locations. Relief teams have ensured the steady supply of food and essential goods to all homes in the affected areas, with door-to-door delivery under way.

Over 1,000 rescued amid flash floods, mudslides: CM Dhami

A day earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that over 1,000 people, including devotees and pilgrims from across India, had been rescued from flood-affected Uttarkashi. "All stranded devotees and pilgrims have been evacuated. Injured persons have been shifted to hospitals. Connectivity in Harsil, which was completely cut off, was restored yesterday. A Bailey bridge will be installed near Lachi Gad by this evening to reconnect roads to Harsil," CM Dhami stated.

Medical support on the ground

Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar reported that doctors are actively treating patients in Dharali, with 28 ambulances stationed for emergency response. Medical teams are also working in sync with relief agencies to assist survivors and prevent further casualties.

Focus on preparedness and relief

Authorities have urged residents and tourists to remain alert, follow safety advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel in high-risk zones over the next few days. With the IMD warning of possible worsening conditions, the state machinery remains on high alert to prevent further loss of life and property.

Relief and rescue efforts continue in cloudburst-affected Uttarkashi

A delegation from Bank of Baroda met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to hand over a contribution of Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, aimed at supporting disaster relief operations in the Dharali and Harsil regions of Uttarkashi. CM Dhami lauded the gesture, calling it a “commendable effort” and urging more institutions to come forward in aid of those affected by the recent cloudburst, flash floods, and mudslides.

The Chief Minister further announced that affected families will receive six months of ration supplies, and a three-member committee led by the Revenue Secretary will assess losses and oversee rehabilitation. A relief package will also be provided to those in need.