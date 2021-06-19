Uttarakhand: SIT to probe fake Covid testing during Kumbh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Uttarakhand Police has set up a special investigation team to probe allegations that fake Covid tests were conducted during the Haridwar Kumbh Mela.

One of the world's largest religious gatherings, the Kumbh was held in the state from April 1 to 30, and the notified area for the congregation covered various places in Haridwar, Dehradun, and Tehri districts.

The special investigation team (SIT) was constituted by Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S on Friday, a day after a case was registered against Max Corporate Service and private laboratories Dr. Lalchandani Lab and Nalwa Laboratories for allegedly conducting the fake Covid tests during the Kumbh.

The SIT has been constituted for a speedy probe, Krishna Raj said. Max Corporate Service and the two other labs have been booked under the Epidemic Act, the Disaster Management Act besides sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offense punishable) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

