Uttarakhand rains: IMD issues red alert, Badrinath yatra halted; schools to remain shut

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand predicting very heavy rains for October 18, and an orange alert for 17 to 19 October. Following this, the state government has shut down all schools in Chamoli and Uttarkashi on Monday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, after the alert, said on Sunday that all the police officials, SDRF, and other concerned personnel have been directed to remain on high alert.

The visitors to the Badrinath temple have also been advised to stay at safe locations. "Visitors to Badrinath temple are requested to stay at safe locations in wake of heavy rain warnings. They're advised to stay back at Joshimath & Pandukeshwar until the weather condition improves. All schools in Chamoli to be closed on Monday," said Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana.

The state government also passed a notice stating that all trekking, camping, mountaineering groups were barred from entering into all the forest areas of Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, Gopeshwar from 17th to 19th October.

