Uttarakhand: Covid curfew extended till August 31. Check details

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew in the state by another week, till August 31. The restrictions have been extended in view of the coronavirus situation.

As per the new order, the Covid curfew will come into effect from August 24, 6 am and will remain in force till August 31, 6 am.

The COVID-19 vaccination exercise will continue during the curfew, according to the guidelines.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 50 persons, it added

