COVID: Haryana extends lockdown till September 6 - What's allowed

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown in the state till September 6, with certain relaxations.

An order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority said, “the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another fortnight, i.e., from August 23 (5 am onwards) to September 6 (till 5 am) in the state.”

Haryana Covid lockdown: Relaxations

Restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

Clubhouses/restaurants/bars of Golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Spas are allowed to open with 50% capacity.

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time.

Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance.

All shops and malls are allowed to open.

Gyms are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 100 persons.

In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed up to 200 persons

Cinema halls, including those in stand-alone and malls, are allowed to open with a maximum 50 per cent seating capacity.

University/colleges are also allowed to open for students for doubts, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examinations.

Hostels (in colleges and universities) are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations. The Department of Higher Education shall release guidelines for implementation of these orders, separately.

Open training centres in Haryana, especially under the aegis of Haryana Skill Development Mission also allowed to open (by staggering of the trainees for maintaining social distancing).

Coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (whether government or private) also allowed to open.

Industrial Training Institutes are also allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes.

