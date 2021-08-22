Goa extends COVID curfew till August 30. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Goa extends COVID curfew till August 30

The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till August 30, officials said on Sunday. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

As per a notification issued in the evening, restrictions on the opening of auditoriums, community halls as well as ban on operation of river cruises, spas, massage parlours and casinos will continue as earlier.

Goa COVID curfew extended: What's allowed, What's not

Casinos, auditoriums, community halls, water parks, entertainment parks will remain closed.

River cruises are also not allowed.

Spas and massage parlours will also continue to remain closed.

Cinema halls are allowed to functions with 50% capacity.

Schools are closed for students. However, school examinations and holding competitive examinations will be permitted with the approval of the government.

Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural, marriage functions and other congregations, beyond 50% of the capacity of the venue will be prohibited.

Bars and restaurants can operate at 50 per cent capacity from 7 am to 11 pm.

Indoor gyms can open at 50 per cent capacity.

Sports complexes (indoor or outdoors) will stay open without spectators.

Inter-state movement is prohibited except for –

Those carrying Covid negative test report (Only RT-PCR test will be accepted in case of a person coming from Kerala) for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering in Goa.

Persons entering in Goa for medical emergencies on the production of proof.

Two drivers and one helper per goods vehicle. However, the police or the other authorities will have to scan such persons with thermal guns to see whether they display any symptoms and if they display any symptoms then the Police or the other authorities should deny access to such persons within Goa.

Persons who are fully vaccinated and are asymptomatic can also enter Goa –

The workforce, i.e persons who enter Goa for purposes of work in industries, labor force, construction, etc.

Persons who enter the State of Goa for purpose of business and employment.

Residents of Goa, who are now stranded outside Goa for pandemic related or other such issues.

Residents of Goa who, on account of their work requirements/ medical reasons, are required to travel outside Goa and return to the State after a few days.

Meanwhile, Goa recorded 76 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Sunday while 91 patients recovered, according to the health department.

