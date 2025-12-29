SIM issued to Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar misused to impersonate public servant; FIR registered The SIM card went missing during a relocation from the MP's residence in Andheri. It was later discovered that the SIM card was still active and being used by another person.

Mumbai:

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR in connection with the alleged misuse of a government-issued SIM card registered in the name of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MP Ravindra Waikar. The SIM card was issued for the MP's parliamentary office, but following a complaint of its unauthorized use, the police have launched an investigation.

According to police officials, the SIM card was reported missing during a relocation from the MP's residence in Andheri. Subsequent verification revealed that the SIM card was still active and allegedly being used by an unauthorised person.

Accused impersonate a govt servant usingSIM card

The complaint was lodged by the MP's personal assistant, Swapnil Arun Kulkarni, at the MIDC police station. In the complaint, Kulkarni said that the SIM card, which was officially linked to the MP's office, had gone missing and there was a strong possibility of its misuse.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused may have attempted to impersonate a government servant using the SIM card. Police said the accused kept the SIM card for a long time and misused it.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police are examining call detail records, technical data obtained from the mobile service provider, and other digital evidence to trace the usage of the SIM card.

No arrests so far

No arrests have been made so far. Police are also probing the purpose for which the SIM card was used and whether it was involved in any other illegal activities.

Further legal action will be decided after the investigation is completed, officials said.

