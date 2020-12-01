Haridwar earthquake: 3.9 magnitude quake jolts Uttarakhand town

Image Source : PTI Earthquake hits Uttarakhand

An earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale was felt near Haridwar in Uttarakhand today. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 9:41 am.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Meanwhile, scientists at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology have warned of major earthquakes in the Dharchula region and adjoining areas of Kumaon Himalaya, due to stress in the region and explored the geological structure behind it.

About 45 km from the new Kailash Mansarovar road, connecting Dharchula in Uttarakhand to Lipu Lekh on the China border, scientists have unearthed large concentrations of micro and moderate magnitude earthquakes in the Dharchula region and adjoining areas.

Scientists say these large concentrations of earthquakes are “release of stress’’ building up in the region and that in the near future, there is likelihood of an earthquake of high magnitude in the region.

Latest India News