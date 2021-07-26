Uttarakhand CM Dhami moves into 'jinxed' official residence. But, why is it called so?

Follow us on Image Source : PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI/TWITTER Uttarakhand CM Dhami moves into 'jinxed' official residence

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday shifted to his official residence which has a reputation of being "jinxed". However, Dhami appeared unperturbed by the belief.

Dhami moved into the official residence after performing a puja along with his family.

On being asked by reporters about his decision to move into the house, Dhami said he believes in "karma".

"I don't think about the past nor worry about the future. I believe in karma. Leaving the CM residence unused would also mean a waste of the state's resources," Dhami said.

But, what is the "jinx" about?

The sprawling bungalow on New Cantonment Road, built over 10 acres, is believed to have brought ill luck to three former chief ministers who had to step down before they could complete their tenures. These include Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Vijay Bahuguna and Trivendra Singh Rawat. All of them chose to stay in the house and suffered premature ouster from office.

However, two other chief ministers who decided not to stay in it, also didn't have a smooth run. They were Harish Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat.

Congress leader Harish Rawat had to step down after a rebellion against him that led to the imposition of president's rule in the state briefly in 2016. On the other hand, BJP's Tirath Singh Rawat quit in March this year, within less than four months in office. (With PTI inputs)

