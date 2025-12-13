Uttarakhand: Clashes erupt in Khatima over 23-year-old's death; Section 163 imposed The victim was identified as Tushar Sharma. His death led to an uproar in Khatima after which some people, including few members of the Bajrang Dal, allegedly set some shops on fire on Saturday morning.

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday imposed Section 163 in Udham Singh Nagar district's Khatima following tensions in city over death of a 23-year-old man. The incident happened at around 9.30 pm on Friday following an altercation between two groups during which a man was stabbed to death and two others were injured.

The victim, the police said, was identified as Tushar Sharma. The injureds have been shifted to a hospital and there condition is serious.

Sharma's death led to an uproar in Khatima after which some people, including few members of the Bajrang Dal, allegedly set some shops on fire on Saturday morning. The police said that the shops belonged to those who were allegedly responsible for Sharma's death.

Bajrang Dal demands action against accused, warns of massive protest

Bajrang Dal district convenor Himanshu has demanded that those responsible for Sharma's death must be immediately arrested. If the police fail to take action against them, the Bajrang Dal will stage a protest until unless the police take appropriate action in the case, he warned.

The Uttarakhand Police, meanwhile, said it is investigating the matter, adding that the accused will soon be arrested. It has also appealed to the public to maintain peace in the city. Additional personnel have also been delpoyed in the city, the police added.

Dhami's Uddham Singh Nagar visit

The incident has happened at a time when Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is on a visit to Uddham Singh Nagar district. On Saturday, Dhami also listened to the public grievances and directed officials to ensure that their issues are resolved as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, Dhami also participated in a programme held at Letibunga Maidan, Gram Panchayat Shashbani, Nainital, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 17 development projects worth Rs 112.34 crore. During the event, he also inspected the stalls set up by women's self-help groups and various departments and appreciated the women-led products on display.