PM Modi encourages winter tourism in Uttarakhand, approves Dhami government's initiatives in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Uttarakhand has significant potential for winter tourism, urging people to visit the Himalayan state in the winter season. He made the remark while addressing the nation in the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

In his address, the prime minister said Uttarakhand is attracting many people during the winter season, while mentioning places such as Auli, Munsiyari, Dayara and Chopta, which he said are becoming extremely popular. He also spoke about Uttarakhand's first-ever High-Altitude Marathon at Adi Kailash.

More than 50 athletes from 18 states across the country had participated in the marathon, which began at 5 am. Despite freezing conditions and low temperatures, the athletes had participated with a lot of enthusiasm in the marathon. PM Modi said that until three years ago, only 2,000 people visited Adi Kailash annually, but that number has now reached 30,000.

He said the state will soon organise the Uttarakhand Winter Games, which has generated a great deal of excitement among the athletes, adventure lovers, and sports enthusiasts across the country. He also lauded Uttarakhand for focusing on improving connectivity and infrastructure in order to develop winter tourism.

The prime minister also branded Uttarakhand as a destination wedding hub. He said destination weddings are getting extremely popular in Uttarakhand, as he urged people to include the Himalayan state in their travel plans in the winter.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for hailing the state's tourism policy. In a statement, Dhami said PM Modi is the biggest brand ambassador of Uttarakhand tourism. It should be noted that the Dhami government is giving special attention to promoting winter tourism and destination weddings in the state.

"All the people of the state are grateful to PM Modi for highlighting Uttarakhand’s sustainable development and potential on the global stage," said Dhami. "The state government is committed to fulfilling the prime minister’s vision of establishing Uttarakhand prominently on the map of natural, spiritual, and adventure tourism."