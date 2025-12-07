Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects badminton training facility, other development works in Bageshwar Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is on a two-day visit to Bageshwar to review the development work in the district.

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inspected a badminton training facility and several other development works in the Bageshwar district. Dhami, who was on a two-day visit to Bageshwar, also interacted with some athletes and badminton players during his visit to the training facility.

The chief minister also shared some photographs on Facebook and said his government is dedicated to building a 'world-class sporting infrastructure' in the state. In addition to this, Dhami met some locals while inspecting development works on the bank of the Saryu River and took their feedback about the public welfare schemes launched by his government.

"Our government is continuously striving to create world-class sports infrastructure in the state so that Uttarakhand’s emerging talented players can prepare for international-level competitions," Dhami said in Hindi on Facebook.

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/ @PUSHKARSINGHDHAMI)Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with players at a badminton training facility in Bageshwar.

Dhami's two-day Bageshwar visit

Dhami is on a two-day visit to Bageshwar to review the development work in the district. On Saturday, he held a review meeting with district-level officers at the Collectorate Auditorium and enquired about the different development works there.

During the meeting, Dhami also instructed the Agriculture and Horticulture Department to provide strong market support for local crops such as red rice, ginger, and turmeric; to enhance honey production in mission mode; and to link high-value crops like apples and kiwis with modern technology and market access.

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/ @PUSHKARSINGHDHAMI)Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected development works on the banks of Saryu River in Bageshwar on Sunday.

He said the officials should ensure that all welfare schemes of the central and state governments reach the eligible beneficiaries. He also asked them to ensure that all public grievances are addressed and that people shouldn't face any inconvenience in the district.

"Bageshwar has immense potential for the development of tourism, natural resources, cultural heritage, and agriculture-based economic activities," he told the officials.