Trump says 'very good' call with Gov Walz, both aligned after Minneapolis ICE shooting fallout Trump says 'very good' call with Gov Walz, both aligned after Minneapolis ICE shooting fallout. Trump said he told Gov Walz that he would have Tom Homan, his administration’s immigration enforcement coordinator reach out to Minnesota officials.

New Delhi:

In an unexpected turn amid rising tensions over federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota, US President Donald Trump said he had a “very good” telephone conversation with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz about the recent Minneapolis shooting involving federal agents. Trump added that the two leaders now appear to be on a “similar wavelength.” The dialogue comes against a backdrop of intense debate in Minnesota after a federal immigration operation in Minneapolis led to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man by a Border Patrol agent, an incident that sparked protests and political controversy across the country.

Trump sends Tom Homan

In a social media post on X, Trump said he told Gov Walz that he would have Tom Homan, his administration’s immigration enforcement coordinator reach out to Minnesota officials. “What we are looking for are any and all criminals that they have in their possession,” Trump wrote, stressing that Walz was receptive and “was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota.”

He added, “both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!”

The outreach marks a shift from earlier public friction between the two leaders. Gov. Walz had previously called for withdrawal of federal agents from Minnesota following the shooting, urging Trump to “pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota” and end the operation.