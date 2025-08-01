Uttarakhand: Centre approves Rs 125 crore landslide mitigation project, Rs 4.5 cr released in first phase The state has been witnessing major landslides and destruction during monsoons, causing loss of lives, infrastructure damage, and disruption to daily life.

Dehradun:

In a significant step towards addressing the recurring issue of landslides in Uttarakhand, the Central Government has approved a Rs 125 crore project for landslide mitigation and released Rs 4.5 crore in the first phase for exploration and the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the move, calling it a “decisive initiative towards finding a long-term solution to landslides in disaster-sensitive areas of the state.” He said five highly sensitive and frequently affected locations have been prioritised for mitigation under the project. These include Mansa Devi Hill Bypass Road (Haridwar), Galogi Hydroelectric Project Road (Mussoorie), Bahuguna Nagar land-subsidence area (Karnaprayag, Chamoli), Charton Lodge landslide area (Nainital), and Khotila-Ghatdhar landslide area (Dharchula, Pithoragarh).

This route is also used as an alternate path during the Kanwad Yatra. An estimated local population of 50,000 is affected by this disaster scenario. Another site, the Galogi hydro power project route in the Mussoorie area is located on the Dehradun-Mussoorie road. It witnesses regular landslide during the monsoon, affecting traffic and causing serious damage to the road infrastructure. In Chamoli district, the Bahugunanagar area in Karnprayag is affected by land subsidence, causing serious damage to residential buildings and roads. This area is very unstable from the geological perspective, officials said.

Similarly, the Charton Lodge area in Nainital was affected by landslide in September 2023 due to which a number of families were temporarily shifted from the site. Inadequate water drainage facility and consistent rain are considered to be the major reasons for the landslide. In the Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district the Khotila-Ghatdhar landslide area is located on the India-Nepal border area. It is affected by heavy rain and erosion which has created a serious situation of land loss in the border area, officials added.

The proposals for the project were prepared by the State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) and the Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre (ULMMC), Dehradun. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Uttarakhand frequently suffers from heavy monsoon rains that trigger landslides, causing extensive damage to life, infrastructure, and livelihoods. The approved project aims to offer a long-term solution for areas most vulnerable to these recurring disasters.

In addition to this project, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 615 crore to Uttarakhand as Special Capital Assistance, of which Rs 380.201 crore has already been released, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. This assistance, under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, supports 37 schemes proposed by the state for the financial year 2025–26.

Expressing his gratitude, Chief Minister Dhami thanked Prime Minister Modi for the continued support and reiterated the state’s commitment to making this decade a “decade of development for Uttarakhand.” He said the Centre’s proactive support is playing a crucial role in strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating development across the hill state.

(PTI inputs)