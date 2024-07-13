Uttarakhand bypolls results: Congress secures major victories in Badrinath, Manglaur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representative image showing Congress party flags

The Congress party on Saturday (July 13) registered two major victories as their candidates from Badrinath (Lakhpat Singh Butola) and Manglaur (Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin) secured the assembly seats by significant margins in the by-polls conducted on Wednesday (July 10).

According to data from the Election Commission of India, while, the Congress candidate from Badrinath, Lakhpat Singh Butola, swept the by-poll result, securing 28,161 votes. The party's candidate from Manglaur, Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin, won the constituency by securing 31,727 votes, defeating opponents from the BJP and other parties.



'I'd like to thank the people of Badrinath'

Meanwhile, Congress's winning candidate from Badrinath, Lakhapat Singh Butola, who won the constituency by over 5224 votes, as against his opponent from the BJP, Rajendra Singh Bhandari, expressed gratitude to the people of Badrinath for choosing him as their representative.

Speaking to the media after the victory announcement, Butola said, "I want to thank the people of Badrinath... The credit for this goes to all those who directly and indirectly supported me in this fight for justice."







