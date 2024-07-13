TMC's Krishna Kalyani wins Assembly bypolls from Bengal's Raiganj by margin of over 50,000 votes

Follow us on Image Source : KRISHNA KALYANI (X) TMC's Krishna Kalyani wins from Bengal's Raiganj seat by margin of over 50,000 votes.

Assembly bypolls Election Results 2024: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Krishna Kalyani today (July 13) won the Raiganj assembly seat in a bypoll in West Bengal by a margin of over 50,000 votes over his nearest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival.

As per Election Commission data, in Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district, Kalyani won by a margin of around 50,077 votes over his nearest BJP rival Manas Kumar Ghosh. Kalyani got 86,479 votes, while Ghosh bagged 36,402.

Krishna Kalyani after winning Raiganj seat

On winning the Raiganj assembly by-polls, AITC candidate Krishna Kalyani said, "I am a resident of Raiganj and I want to thank all those who voted to keep development in mind. People have turned away from BJP ever since PM Narendra Modi tried to poison the minds of people by politicising the Sandeshkhali issue. AITC has got a clear mandate of the people."

The bypolls for Maniktala, Bagda, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Raiganj assembly seats were held on July 10 (Wednesday).

TMC candidate Madhuparna Thakur won the Bagda seat by a margin of over 33,000 votes in West Bengal. She defeated BJP candidate Binay Kumar Biswas who secured 74,251 votes.

Ranaghat-Dakshin constituency results

At Ranaghat-Dakshin constituency in Nadia district, the Trinamool Congress candidate Dr Mukut Mani Adhikari defeated the BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Biswas. Adhikari won by a margin of over 39,000 votes.

In all these three assembly constituencies, BJP was comfortably ahead both in the 2021 West Bengal assembly election and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, according to the statistics of the assembly-wise results of the recently concluded parliamentary polls.

At Maniktala in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress candidate Supti Pandey is leading by around 23,000 votes against the BJP candidate Kalyan Chaube. In both- the 2021 state assembly polls and the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress was ahead.

The vote shares of the Congress-Left Front candidates in all these constituencies were negligible with the forfeiting of deposits for all of them almost certain.

