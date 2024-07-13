Assembly bypolls Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes on 13 seats across 7 states today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Assembly bypolls Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

Assembly bypolls Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The counting of votes on a total of 13 seats across the seven states in India will commence today (July 13). Bypolls were held in 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states on Wednesday (July 10) in the first electoral contest since the Lok Sabha polls 2024 with the results likely to have an impact on the political fate of the state's ruling and opposition parties. The bypolls were held in West Bengal (4 seats), Himachal Pradesh (3 seats), Uttarakhand (2 seats), Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Punjab (1 seat each) to fill the seats falling vacant due to the demise or resignation of incumbent members. In Himachal Pradesh, where bypolls were necessitated by the resignation of the sitting Independent members, who later joined the BJP, it was a straight contest between the Congress and the BJP. The stakes are high for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with his wife Kamlesh Thakur making her electoral debut from Dehra in Kangra district. This constituency was carved out after delimitation in 2010 and the Congress has never won this seat. The Chief Minister campaigned aggressively in Dehra, compared to two other seats, to ensure victory for Kamlesh Thakur, who is in the fray against BJP nominee Hoshiyar Singh.