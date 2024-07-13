Assembly bypolls Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes on 13 seats across 7 states today

Saturday, July 13, 2024
     
Assembly bypolls Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES:

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2024 7:34 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Assembly bypolls Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

Assembly bypolls Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The counting of votes on a total of 13 seats across the seven states in India will commence today (July 13). Bypolls were held in 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states on Wednesday (July 10) in the first electoral contest since the Lok Sabha polls 2024 with the results likely to have an impact on the political fate of the state's ruling and opposition parties. The bypolls were held in West Bengal (4 seats), Himachal Pradesh (3 seats), Uttarakhand (2 seats), Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Punjab (1 seat each) to fill the seats falling vacant due to the demise or resignation of incumbent members. In Himachal Pradesh, where bypolls were necessitated by the resignation of the sitting Independent members, who later joined the BJP, it was a straight contest between the Congress and the BJP. The stakes are high for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with his wife Kamlesh Thakur making her electoral debut from Dehra in Kangra district. This constituency was carved out after delimitation in 2010 and the Congress has never won this seat. The Chief Minister campaigned aggressively in Dehra, compared to two other seats, to ensure victory for Kamlesh Thakur, who is in the fray against BJP nominee Hoshiyar Singh. 

Live updates : Assembly bypoll Election Results 2024

  • Jul 13, 2024 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    West Bengal: Bypolls were held for Raiganj, Ranaghat-Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala seats amid violence

    In West Bengal, the bypolls were held for Raiganj, Ranaghat-Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala seats amid violence and alleged malpractices. The polling saw 62.71 per cent voter turnout by 5 pm. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office has said that the final polling percentage will be available only on Thursday after the completion of the tabulation of reports coming from different polling booths. The maximum polling percentage was reported from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district at 67.12 per cent, while the lowest was reported from Maniktala in Kolkata at 51.39 per cent.

  • Jul 13, 2024 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Vikravandi Assembly seat: Around 77.73 pc voter turnout was recorded

    In Tamil Nadu’s Vikravandi Assembly seat, where the contest is between the state's ruling DMK and NDA constituent PMK, with the AIADMK not contesting, around 77.73 per cent turnout was recorded.

     

  • Jul 13, 2024 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Madhya Pradesh: 78.38 pc voter turnout was recorded in Amarwara Assembly seat in Chhindwara district

    In Madhya Pradesh, 78.38 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Amarwara Assembly seat in Chhindwara district - the erstwhile bastion of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath - where the bypoll was necessitated by sitting Congress MLA Kamlesh Shah resigning and joining the BJP, which fielded him.

  • Jul 13, 2024 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rupauli Assembly segment in Purnea district registered 52.75 per cent polling

    In Bihar, the Rupauli Assembly segment in Purnea district, where RJD candidate Bima Bharti the only woman among the 11 candidates, registered 52.75 per cent polling till 6 p.m.. Bharti, who had resigned from the Rupauli seat to contest the Lok Sabha elections, faces ruling JD-U's Kaladhar Mandal (JD-U). Several incidents of violence were also reported during the day leaving four persons, including an SHO, injured in clashes. The people allege that the district police forcibly stopped them from polling their votes, leading to a scuffle that escalated into stone-pelting. The district police, however, have denied these allegations. Another incident was reported in Gorier village, where the wife of independent candidate Shankar Singh accused the police of carrying out a baton charge on voters. She sat on a dharna, but the situation soon stabilised while the voting resumed.

  • Jul 13, 2024 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Bypolls were held on 13 seats across seven states in India

    The bypolls were held in West Bengal (4 seats), Himachal Pradesh (3 seats), Uttarakhand (2 seats), Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Punjab (1 seat each) to fill the seats falling vacant due to the demise or resignation of incumbent members.

  • Jul 13, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Bypolls were held in 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states on July 10

    The counting of votes on 13 seats across the seven states in India will commence today (July 13). Bypolls were held in 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states on Wednesday (July 10) in the first electoral contest since the Lok Sabha polls 2024 with the results likely to have an impact on the political fate of the state's ruling and opposition parties. 

