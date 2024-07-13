Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur wins Assembly bypolls from Dehra seat

Follow us on Image Source : SUKHVINDER SINGH SUKHU (X) Assembly bypolls results: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife wins from Dehra seat.

Assembly bypolls election results 2024: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur won from Dehra seat by a margin of over 9,000 votes. The counting of votes for the by-elections in all three assembly constituencies of Himachal began at 8:00 am today (July 13).

Thakur polled 32,737 votes in the bypoll against 23,338 votes polled by Singh. The three Independent candidates in this seat could not get even 200 votes each. Of the 86,520 voters in this assembly segment, 65.42 per cent exercised their franchise on July 10.

Dehra Assembly constituency was carved out after a delimitation exercise in 2012. Senior BJP leader and former minister Ravi Inder Singh was elected from the seat in 2012. Hoshiyar Singh won the seat as an Independent in 2017 and 2022.

Kamlesh Thakur on winning Dehra seat

On winning the Dehra assembly by-polls, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur says, "The party leaders and workers worked day and night for this day... I will give all credit to the people who stood by the party throughout. I am proud of the people of Dehra."

Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur was in the lead with 9,399 votes while in Hamirpur the BJP candidate Ashish Sharma was ahead. Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa was also leading by 4,173 votes after the sixth round against the BJP candidate KL Thakur in the Nalagarh assembly seat.

In the Hamirpur assembly seat, BJP's Ashish Sharma, who was trailing in the first four rounds against Congress' Pushpinder Verma, was now ahead by 1545 votes after the seventh round. Thirteen candidates were in the fray from the three seats.

The Nalagarh assembly constituency had recorded the highest polling at 79.04 per cent, followed by Hamirpur (67.72 per cent) and Dehra (65.42 per cent).

The overall voting percentage of the three bypolls was 71 per cent, according to the data of the state election department. The seats fell vacant after the three Independent legislators Singh (Dehra), Sharma (Hamirpur) and KL Thakur (Nalagarh), who had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27, resigned from the state assembly on March 22 and joined the party the next day.

Their resignations, however, were accepted by the assembly speaker on June 3, and the seats were declared vacant, necessitating the by-elections. The BJP fielded all the three former MLAs from their respective seats.

The Congress fielded Kamlesh Thakur from Dehra, repeated its candidate Verma from Hamirpur and gave ticket to five-time Indian National Trade Union Congress president, Himachal Pradesh unit, Bawa, from Nalagarh. Though the bypolls will not make much difference in the 68-member House as the Congress has a majority with 38 MLAs. The BJP has 27 members.

The main opposition BJP, which has won all four seats in the just concluded parliamentary elections, has fielded K.L. Thakur from Nalagarh and Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur, where they are pitted against Congress' Hardeep Bawa and Pushpendra Verma, respectively. Both KL Thakur and Ashish Sharma won the seats as Independent candidates in 2022 before joining the BJP earlier this year. The duo, along with Hoshiyar Singh, resigned from the Assembly in March and joined the BJP.

