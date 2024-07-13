Assembly bypolls: AAP's Mohinder Bhagat wins Jalandhar West seat by margin of over 37,000 votes

Follow us on Image Source : MOHINDER BHAGAT (X) AAP candidate from Punjab's Jalandhar (West) Mohinder Bhagat wins.

Assembly bypolls Election Results: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Punjab's Jalandhar (West) reserved seat, Mohinder Bhagat, has registered victory by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sheetal Angural by a margin of over 37,000 votes.

Congress candidate Surinder Kaur, the former senior Deputy Mayor and five-time councillor of Jalandhar got around 16,757 votes. While Bhagat polled 55,246 votes, Angural secured 17,921, they said. Congress nominee Surinder Kaur, who was at the third spot, got 16,757 votes. SAD candidate Surjit Kaur got 1,242 votes while BSP candidate Binder Kumar 734.

The bypoll was necessitated after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Angural as the AAP legislator. He joined the BJP in March. Counting of votes started at 8 am at the Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women here.

Who is Mohinder Bhagat?

Bhagat, who left BJP and joined the AAP in April 2023, is the son of a three-time MLA from this Assembly constituency of BJP and served as Cabinet Minister from 2007-2017. The vote count for Punjab's lone Assembly constituency began with 15 candidates. Polling was held on Wednesday and saw 54.98 per cent turnout.

The Jalandhar West (reserved) Assembly constituency, a hub of Dalits in the Doaba region, witnessed a multi-cornered contest among major political parties like the AAP, Congress, and BJP.

ALSO READ: Byelections on 13 Assembly seats in seven states conclude. Check state-wise voter turnout