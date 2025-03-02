Uttarakhand avalanche: Last worker's body found, death count rises to 8; rescue operation ends The three-day-long high-risk rescue operation at Mana, Chamoli, led by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in coordination with the Indian Army and NDRF, ends today.

Uttarakhand avalanche rescue operation ends today with all workers being rescued/recovered. The last missing person's body was found on Sunday. The high-risk rescue operation at Mana, Chamoli, was led by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in coordination with the Indian Army and NDRF. Despite heavy snowfall, extreme cold (-12°C to -15°C even during the day), and challenging terrain, rescue teams worked tirelessly to save lives using sniffer dogs, handheld thermal imagers, and advanced rescue techniques.

Key Highlights of the Operation:

46 survivors safely rescued and are under medical care.

8 casualties, with the final body recovered today.

Operations carried out in extreme weather conditions.

Sniffer dogs and thermal imaging technology played a crucial role in locating trapped individuals.

Avalanche hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp between Mana and Badrinath between 5:30 am and 6 am on Friday, burying 54 workers inside eight containers and a shed, according to the Army. Eight workers died while 46 of them are receiving treatment for their injuries after they were pulled out safely following a multi-agency rescue operation.

Uttarakhand CM surveyed the site

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami did an aerial survey of the avalanche-hit site and reviewed the relief-and-rescue operations at Jyotirmath. Army sniffer dogs have been deployed and three teams of the Army are patrolling the area, the chief minister said.

More than 200 personnel from the disaster management authority, ITBP, BRO, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, IAF, district administration, health department and fire brigade are engaged in the rescue operations, he added.

'Ate snow when thirsty', BRO worker shared his ordeal

BRO worker Jagbir Singh shared the horror of Avalanche and told PTI that when he regained his consciousness, he was next to a dead co-worker, his body stuck inside mounds of snow with a fractured leg and injuries to his head. Singh saw a hotel some distance away and took shelter in it for around 25 harrowing hours, eating snow when thirsty and battling piercing cold with only a single blanket to share with over a dozen of his companions.