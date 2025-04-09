Uttarakhand: 15 new inmates found HIV positive during routine check-up at Haridwar district jail Over 1000 inmates are lodged at Haridwar district jail. During routine check-up. at least 15 inmates were found HIV positive.

During the routine health check-up, fifteen new inmates at Haridwar district jail in Uttarakhand were found HIV positive. As a part of standard procedure, all new entrants are medically examined before being lodged in to the jail. The affected prisoners are getting proper medical care and treatment. The tests were held on April 7.

Haridwar Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya said that on April 7, health check-ups, including HIV tests, were conducted for all new inmates. "Whenever a new inmate enters the jail, a health check-up is conducted. HIV testing is also mandatory, and currently, we have about 15 inmates who are HIV positive," Arya told reporters.

Prisoners lodged in separate barracks

Arya also told that a health camp was organised inside the jail on World Health Day on April 7. A separate barrack has been created for the treatment of these prisoners. There are 1,100 prisoners in the Haridwar district jail, he said.