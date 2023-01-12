Uttar Pradesh tourist went 'missing' from Himachal Pradesh's Kasol, SIT probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Abhinav Mingwal (26), a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, went missing in Manikaran valley of Kullu district.

UP tourist went missing in Kasol: Abhinav Mingwal (26), a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, went missing in Manikaran valley of Kullu district on December 31 (Saturday). He came here to celebrate New Year.

The police administration has formed a SIT for investigating the matter. According to the police, he was last seen on December 31 in the district. He was staying at Himachal Pradesh's Kasol in a hotel.

Till date, SIT has investigated around 30 people in the missing case and they are taking help of locals in the search operation.

Missing complaint:

Meanwhile, Abhinav's father has filed a missing complaint in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. His family members are saying that he has been allegedly kidnapped by someone. Digamvar Mingwal said that the DIG of Special Investigation Team has assured him of solving the case with full dedication and sincerity.

SIT is hoping to crack the case at the earliest. Abhinav Mingwal is a software engineer by profession.

He went to Kasol by a Volvo bus on December 26, 2022 to celebrate New Year. Between, December 26-28 he stayed in a hotel and later he shifted to another hotel on the evening of December 28.

At around 6:30 pm on December 31, Abhinav had a telephonic conversation with his mother and when his family tried to contact him the next day, his mobile phone was switched off. Later, his family approached the police for help.

