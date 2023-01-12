Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB. Jammu and Kashmir: Labourer killed, two missing after avalanche hits Sonamarg; rescue ops on.

Sonamarg avalanche: A labourer was killed after an avalanche hit Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district today (January 12), said officials. The avalanche hit the Sarbal area close to Nilgrath where Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) is executing work on the Zojila Tunnel.

"The body of a worker has been recovered from the avalanche site and shifted to the nearby hospital," the officials added.

Rescue operation underway:

A rescue operation has been launched and police, State Disaster Response Force, Army, Beacon and MEIL teams are on site to clear the snow-laden area, they added.

Medical teams with ambulances and first aid kits are also at the spot. According to some reports, a video clip of the avalanche went viral on social media on Thursday.

Further details are awaited and rescue operation is still underway.

(With agencies inputs)

