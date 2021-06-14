Monday, June 14, 2021
     
Uttar Pradesh: SP leader Dharmendra Yadav arrested for flouting Covid-19 guidelines

According to police official, the SP leader Dharmendra Yadav was arrested jointly by the Civil Line Police and the Crime Branch when he was on his way to surrender before the court

New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2021 14:35 IST
SP leader Dharmendra Yadav
SP leader Dharmendra Yadav was arrested on Monday 

 

Absconding Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav was arrested on Monday by Etawah police when he was on his way to surrender before the court. An arrest warrant was issued against Yadav after a video showing him indulging in celebratory procession after being released from jail on June 5  had gone viral. He also carried a reward of Rs 25,000. 

According to police official, the SP leader was arrested jointly by the Civil Line Police and the Crime Branch when he was tried to enter the court through gate number 3. 

Dharmendra Yadav was released from the Etwah district jail on June 4 evening, and on the next day, he took out a celebratory procession with his supporters. An FIR was registered against him and his two hundred odd supporters for flouting pandemic guidelines  under the Disaster Management Act at the Civil Lines police station here. 

Yadav was in prison in a case under the Gangsters Act. 

