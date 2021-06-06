SP leader booked for violating COVID-19 protocols shortly after release from prison

Image Source : PTI A case was lodged against SP Yuvjan Sabha chief of Auraiya Dharmendra Yadav and 200 others for flouting COVID-19 protocols.

A case was lodged against Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha chief of Auraiya Dharmendra Yadav and 200 others here on Saturday under the Disaster Management Act for flouting COVID-19 protocols and taking out a procession.

Yadav, who was released from prison on Friday evening, joined a procession on the Etawah-Auraiya highway with a number of vehicles in violation of COVID-19 protocols, Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh said.

The case against the SP leader and his supporters was registered at the Civil Lines police station, the SSP said.

Yadav was in prison in a case under the Gangsters Act.

