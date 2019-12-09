Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh police bust 'Solver group' which hired people to write examination

The Uttar Pradesh special task force on Sunday busted a 'solver group' which hired individuals to comprehend focal instructor eligibility test examination. Ten individuals who captured were caught attempting to show up for different competitors in the exam.

The Group used to charge between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

The police have seized Rs 61,630 cash, four Aadhaar Cards, Six PAN cards, and two fake voter ID cards.

