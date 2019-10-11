Post triple talaq ban, Muslim women in UP constructing temple for PM Modi

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh constructing temple for PM Modi

In a special way to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the introduction of various social reforms, a group of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district are constructing a temple dedicated to the prime minister. Ruby Ghazni, who is leading the group, said that the Prime Minister had done a lot for Muslim women in particular and deserved to be deified.

"He has brought a sea change in our lives by banning triple talaq. He has also given us gas connections and free houses. What more does one want?" she asked.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being felicitated globally for his efforts, he should also be honoured in his own country, the women said.

The group on Thursday handed over a memorandum to the District Magistrate, informing her about the temple.

The construction of the temple is being financed from their own savings.

"We want to send out a clear message that Muslim women are fully supportive of the Prime Minister and his policies and there is no reason for anyone to brand him as anti-Muslim," said Ghazni.

The Central government, in a historic decision, has put a ban on the practice of triple talaq. The age-old custom allowed Muslim men to divorce their wives merely by prompting 'talaq' thrice.

