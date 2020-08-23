Roof of bus stop collapses in UP's Mathura; 2 killed, 3 hurt

Image Source : PTI | FILE Roof of bus stop collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

Two people were killed and three others, including a woman, injured when the roof of a bus stop caved in near Neemgaon Tiraha on Barsana Road in Mathura's Govardhan on Sunday afternoon, an official said. “While injured Khem Chand (60) succumbed to his injuries on the spot, 70-year-old Tursi died in the hospital,” SDM Rahul Yadav said.

He said the roof of the decade-old bus stop collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

The SDM said while injured Aalia Khan has been admitted to the district hospital, 42-year-old Kalua was shifted to a private hospital as per the wish of his relatives. Omvati (45), who received minor injuries, was given first aid at a local hospital, the official said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident.

He directed the district administration to pay Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased besides ensuring adequate medical treatment for the injured, according to a statement.

The district magistrate was also directed to probe the collapse of the passenger shed built in 2007 and initiate action against the guilty.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage