Image Source : AP Uttar Pradesh: Lockdown 4.0 guidelines to be released soon. Relaxations likely

The fresh set of guidelines for the state of Uttar Pradesh has will be released soon after the Centre has left it to the states to take a call on most restrictions. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on Sunday extending the lockdown till May 31.

Yogi Adityanath-led UP government is likely to take a call on the state guidelines today. Several relaxations are expected in most of the districts in the state except the containment zones.

A fresh list of red, orange and green zones is also expected to be released by the state government.

