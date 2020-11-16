Over a dozen injured in community clash during idol immersion in UP's Ambedkar Nagar

Image Source : PTI Clashes over playing music during idol immersion in UP

More than a dozen people were injured as violent clashes erupted between two communities in Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday. According to the details, the incident was reported from Pahitipur Bazaar area of Ambedkar Nagar district, during the immersion of idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh. Two of those injured, identified as Sachin Gupta and Raj Tadwani, are in a serious condition and were admitted to the trauma centre in Lucknow for treatment.

According to reports, requests were made to lower the volume of music during the immersion as it was 'namaaz' time at a nearby mosque.

The requests were not complied with and an argument ensued that snowballed into a physical fight between the groups, as large crowd collected at the spot.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi and other senior officials reached the spot and the police used mild force to disperse the mob.

Forces from adjoining police stations were called in to control the situation.

The SP said that efforts were on to identify those responsible for the clash and strict action would be taken against them.

Additional forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any further fallout.

(With IANS inputs)

