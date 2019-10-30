UP: Three boys drown in Ghaghara after idol immersion

Image Source : PTI three boys drown into Ghaghra river (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Three boys drowned in the Ghaghara river while taking a bath in Duhabira village of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district following idol immersions, officials said on Wednesday.

Sikandarpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Annapurna Garg said the incident took place on Wednesday around 4 pm after a group of six boys had finished immersing idols of Goddess Lakshmi.

"As they were taking a bath, the boys ventured deep into the river. Boatmen were able to save three boys but Bechan, Monu and Roshan lost their lives", the SDM said, adding that the deceased are in the age group of 16-18.

He said the rescued boys have been admitted in a community health centre in Sikandarpur.

ALSO READ| Rs 50,000 fine for idol immersion in River Ganga: Centre issues directive

ALSO READ| Four tourists from Bangalore drown in sea