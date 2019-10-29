Image Source : FILE PHOTO Four tourists from Bangalore drown in sea(representative image)

Four tourists from Bangalore, who were on a visit to the famous Muslim pilgrim centre of Nagore in Nagapattinam district, drowned in the sea in two separate incidents, police said here on Tuesday.

Rihan (12) drowned when he ventured into the sea off Nagore to take a bath late on Monday evening. His body was later washed ashore in the same area, they said here on Tuesday.

In the second incident, three members of a family drowned in the sea in the same area. Imthiyaz Basha (50), his wife Riyana (40), son Afras (18) and daughter Saina (16) and nephew Nizam (20), all from Bangalore took a bath in the sea at Nagore.

They were all trapped in the sea in high tide. Though onlookers rushed to help, they could retrieve only the bodies of Imthiyaz, Afras, and Nizam. The other two survived, police said.

