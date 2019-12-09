Image Source : FILE Degree college named after Nirbhaya in Ballia soon

In a tribute to Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old paramaedic who was brutally gang-raped and murdered by six men inside a moving bus in Delhi in December 2012, Ballia district will soon have a degree college in her name in her ancestral village In a tribute to Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old paramaedic who was brutally gang-raped and murdered by six men inside a moving bus in Delhi in December 2012, Ballia district will soon have a degree college in her name in her ancestral village Ballia.

UP sports minister Upendra Tiwari said, "I have discussed the issue of opening a college named after Nirbhaya with chief minister Yogi Adityanath. A survey will be conducted soon to identify the site for the college."

Of the six accused, one had committed suicide by hanging himself inside Tihar Jail while another - the minor - was let off after a three year sentence. The remaining four accused, whose mercy petition has been rejected, are likely to be taken to the gallows soon. Speaking on Nirbhaya, Hyderabad and Unnao gang rape incidents, Tiwari said there should be no mercy for accused in such cases. "The state government is ensuring stern action against people involved in crime against women."

