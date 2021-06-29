UP: Fresh guidelines issued to deal with 'Delta Plus' variant of COVID-19

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Yogi's fresh guidelines for curbing Delta Plus variant

A fresh set of guidelines have been issued for dealing with patients infected with the new 'Delta Plus' variant of the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. The new guidelines have been issued for Team 9 -- the core group that works for Covid management in Uttar Pradesh. According to experts, this variant is more dangerous than before.

The chief minister said, "We have to be very careful. All necessary steps should be taken as per the advice of experts without delay. The condition of the state is getting better every day in view of the corona pandemic. It is time to exercise extra vigilance and caution. A little carelessness can lead to a big problem."

According to the government spokesman, 2,37,783 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

In the same period, 174 new cases have been reported and 254 people have recovered and discharged.

The daily positivity rate has come down to less than 0.1 per cent, while the recovery rate is improving from 98.5 per cent.

At present, the total active cases have come down to 2,946 while 1,810 people are being treated in home isolation. So far, more than 5.75 crore Covid tests have been done in the state.

The genome sequencing facility is also being increased in the state for in-depth study and testing of coronavirus.

In the last 550 samples tested, the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus was not confirmed in any of the specimen at IGIB, New Delhi,

Eighty per cent of the samples were found to be of the delta variant of the second wave of Covid.

In collaboration with BHU Varanasi, KGMU Lucknow, and CDRI, IGIB, Delhi, the virus genome testing process is being further accelerated.

This study report will be helpful in managing and avoiding the Delta+ variant.

The chief minister underlined that vaccination is the best protection cover to prevent Covid-19.

So far more than 3.10 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state. More than 44 lakh people have received both doses of the vaccine.

Rapid work is going on for self-reliance in the field of oxygen generation also.

With the oxygen plants at Hapur, Siddhartha Nagar, and Kushinagar which became functional on Monday, 121 plants have become functional so far. The process of establishing the remaining under-construction plants will be completed soon.

(With inputs from IANS)

