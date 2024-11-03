Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, JP Nadda in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets JP Nadda in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today (November 3) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital for a meeting, which comes amid the state government's preparations for the Mahakumbh in January and the November 13 assembly bypolls there.

There was no official word on the meeting's agenda. CM Adityanath also met BJP president JP Nadda.

The bypolls to nine assembly seats are also being seen a litmus test for the BJP, especially the chief minister, after the party suffered a big setback in the Lok Sabha polls during which the INDIA bloc bested the ruling alliance in the seat tally.