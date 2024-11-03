Sunday, November 03, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, JP Nadda in Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government is making all-out administrative efforts to make arrangements for the Mahakumbh, a sacred Hindu event that is likely to draw tens of millions of faithful, besides enthusiastic tourists, from across the country and also different parts of the world.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2024 22:25 IST
Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets JP Nadda in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today (November 3) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital for a meeting, which comes amid the state government's preparations for the Mahakumbh in January and the November 13 assembly bypolls there.

There was no official word on the meeting's agenda. CM Adityanath also met BJP president JP Nadda.

The bypolls to nine assembly seats are also being seen a litmus test for the BJP, especially the chief minister, after the party suffered a big setback in the Lok Sabha polls during which the INDIA bloc bested the ruling alliance in the seat tally.

 
