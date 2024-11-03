Mumbai Police receives death threat against Yogi Adityanath with Baba Siddique murder reference

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Death threat to Yogi Adityanath: Mumbai Police has received a death threat for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, prompting security forces to be placed on high alert. A person has called Mumbai Police's Traffic Control Department from an unknown number and threatened that 'if Yogi Adityanath does not resign within 10 days, then he will face consequences similar to NCP leader Baba Siddiqui'.

After the threatening message was received on Saturday evening, the Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the matter and are actively searching for the unidentified individual behind the threat. The police are on alert as Adityanath is likely to come to Maharashtra for the state assembly election campaign and have launched a probe into the threat message.

Baba Siddique shot dead

Former Congress leader, Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead near Zeeshan Siddique's office on October 12 night. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead. When Baba Siddique was walking towards his car, the attackers allegedly used a tear gas-like substance. Following this, absconding accused Shivkumar Gautam fired six rounds from a 9 mm pistol and fled. According to sources, the other two accused did not fire but were carrying pistols and 28 live cartridges.

Baba Siddique was close to several Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, who had received threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in the past. Siddique was a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics. His death was mourned by several top leaders across the country. Earlier this year, he left the Congress party and joined the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). He was famous for hosting grand Iftar parties, which were attended by prominent Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. His events were always glittering with the presence of various celebrities from the film industry.

Baba Siddique had been with the Congress party for 48 years and served as an MLA from Bandra West three times. He had also held the position of State Minister in Maharashtra.

Zeeshan Siddique gets death threat

Baba Siddiqui’s son and a member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly Zeeshan Siddique received a threatening phone call at his office in Bandra, Mumbai. An anonymous caller reportedly threatened Siddique and Bollywood actor Salman Khan for money. Bandra police arrested a 20-year-old suspect, identified as Gurfan, from Noida. Authorities are investigating the incident further.

Following the incident, staff members complained, leading to a case being registered against an unidentified person at the Nirmal Nagar police station.

