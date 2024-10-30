Salman Khan death threat: Man arrested from Mumbai for issuing threat, demanding Rs 2 crore from actor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Salman Khan

Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Bandra who threatened Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and demanded to pay up Rs 2 crore. The accused has been sent to one-day police custody.

The Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday received an anonymous message wherein the sender threatened to kill the 58-year-old actor if he did not pay up Rs 2 crore, the official said. The Worli police registered a case against the unidentified person and launched an investigation.

On Wednesday, police arrested a man, identified as Azam Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Bandra (East), for allegedly issuing the latest death threat to Khan and demanding Rs 2 crore from him.

Vegetable seller from Jamshedpur arrested

Mumbai Police investigating the Salman Khan threat message case have arrested a man from Jamshedpur, officials said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin (24), a Jamshedpur-based vegetable seller.

A threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline last week, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation. Police tracked down the number to Jharkhand and teams were dispatched to nab the accused, an official said, adding that another team visited Guwahati.

Earlier this week, a 20-year-old man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Noida over death threats to the actor and Zeeshan Siddiqui, MLA and son of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12. Mumbai Police said it has taken Gufran Khan into custody and shifted him to a transit remand. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Tayyab, also known as Gurfan Khan, and was arrested from Noida's Sector 39.

Baba Siddique's death

Zeeshan's father Baba Siddique, who was a three-time MLA, former state minister in Maharashtra and a close friend of Salman Khan, was shot dead outside his son's office. Later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for his death. The threats to Zeeshan came weeks after his father's murder.

In April this year, two men arrived on a motorcycle and fired four gunshots outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, Galaxy Apartments. Following the incident, the assailants quickly fled the scene.

