Salman Khan death threat: 20-year-old arrested from Noida, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Salman Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A 20-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested from Noida over death threats to actor Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddiqui, MLA and son of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12. Mumbai Police said it has taken Gufran Khan into custody and shifted him on a transit remand.

Police said that Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra received messages on Friday evening, threatening Salman Khan and the MLA of death unless they paid a ransom.

Soon after the threat was received, a staff of Zeeshan Siddiqui's office registered a police complaint and an FIR was filed. Police then found Mohammed Tayyab as the man behind the threats and arrested him.

Mumbai Police had earlier arrested Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable seller from Jamshedpurfor the death threat message and the message demanded Rs 5 crore as ransom.

Prior to this, Salman Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April. Following the incident, the actor's security was beefed up following the string of threats.

Former MLA and NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction leader Baba Siddique, known to be close to Salman Khan, was earlier this month shot dead near his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai. The threat to Zeeshan came weeks after his father's murder.