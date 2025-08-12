US to end ‘Dropbox’ visa renewals from September 2: What it means and how it will impact Indians | EXPLAINED The US visa Dropbox, officially called the Interview Waiver Programme, is a process that allows certain applicants renewing their visas to skip the in-person interview at the US consulate.

New Delhi:

Come September 2, the US will officially withdraw its Interview Waiver Programme, commonly known as the "Dropbox facility", for most non-immigrant visas starting September 2, 2025. The decision is set to impact applying for a US visa for work, studies, and several other visa purposes under various categories..

For years, Dropbox has allowed eligible travellers to skip in-person interviews and submit documents at a designated location. It offered a faster and more convenient process, particularly for those with a clean visa history. However, this shortcut will soon close for almost all applicants.

What is US visa 'Dropbox' renewal scheme

The US visa Dropbox, officially called the Interview Waiver Programme, is a process that allows certain applicants renewing their visas to skip the in-person interview at the US consulate.

If eligible, you only need to submit your passport, visa application form, and supporting documents at a designated collection centre, often referred to as the “Dropbox location”. A consular officer then reviews the case and decides whether to issue the visa without an interview.

Why US is ending Dropbox visa scheme

The change was announced last month as part of President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act", signed on July 4. According to officials, the move is aimed at enhancing security and tightening screening procedures. Immigration advocates, however, warn it could cause chaos, delays, and travel disruptions, especially in countries like India, which sends large numbers of H-1B workers and students to the US each year.

How the move will change US visa application process

Most interview waivers for visa renewals, including H-1B, H-4, L1, F, M, O1, and J categories, will end.

Children under 14 and seniors over 79 will no longer be exempt. All applicants must attend an interview with a consular officer.

Diplomatic or official visas (A, G, NATO, TECRO) will remain eligible for waivers.

A limited number of B-1/B-2 tourist and business visa renewals may still skip interviews under strict conditions.

Even if an applicant meets the exception criteria, consular officers can still require an interview.

Impact on Indians applying for US visa

India is among the largest users of the Dropbox facility and already faces some of the longest visa wait times in the world. Removing Dropbox is expected to:

Increase demand for interview slots

Extend wait times by months

Disrupt company projects relying on H-1B staff

Delay academic schedules for students

Some Dropbox slots for August and September 2025 have already been cancelled, with applicants redirected to in-person interviews, indicating the impact is already being felt.