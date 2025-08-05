US issues stern warning to visa holders from India: Overstaying may lead to deportation Respect the terms of your U.S. visa and your authorised period of stay in the United States. Remaining in the United States past your I-94 “Admit Until Date” can lead to severe consequences such as visa revocation, possible deportation, the embassy said.

Washington:

The United States Embassy in India has issued a firm warning to visa holders, urging them to strictly adhere to the terms of their US visa and the authorised duration of stay. The Embassy emphasised that overstaying or violating visa terms could lead to serious consequences, including visa revocation and deportation.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated: "Respect the terms of your US visa and your authorised period of stay in the United States. Remaining in the United States past your I-94 'Admit Until Date' can lead to severe consequences such as visa revocation, possible deportation, and ineligibility for future visas. Overstaying may permanently affect your ability to travel, study, or work in the United States."

US lawmaker demands end to Indian H-1B visas

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Congresswoman from Georgia's 14th District, sparked controversy on Monday with a post on X calling for an end to Indian H-1B visas. She claimed that these visas are being used to replace American jobs.

In her post, Greene said:

"End Indian H1-B visas replacing American jobs instead and stop funding and sending weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine-Russia war."

Trump tariff hike threat to India

Greene’s remarks were made in reference to a statement by former US President Donald Trump, who on the same day accused India of profiting from oil purchases from Russia. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said that India is not only buying "massive amounts" of Russian oil but is also reselling it on the open market for large profits.

Trump wrote: "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

India defends right to pursue energy policy

In response, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly defended the country's decision to import oil from Russia, rejecting the criticism from the United States and the European Union.

The MEA explained that India's oil imports from Russia are based on necessity and aimed at securing stable and affordable energy for Indian consumers. It described the criticism of India's trade decisions as "unjustified and unreasonable," and reiterated that India will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests and economic security.