Upset over non-payment of salary, sanitation worker consumes poison in Mahoba

A sanitation worker allegedly upset over the non-payment of his salary consumed poison at the collectorate on Friday, an official said. He has been admitted to a government hospital and his condition is critical.

A sweeper appointed in Jaitpur block, Bhushan (35), consumed some poisonous substance at the collectorate in the afternoon. He was immediately admitted to a government hospital for treatment, Additional SDM Saurabh Pandey said.

Bhushan is associated with the collectorate for a long time and was said to be upset over the non-payment of his salary for the past three months, Pandey said.

Dr. Gulsher Ahmed of the district hospital said that the condition of the sanitation worker is critical.

